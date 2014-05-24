Skip navigation!
Erin Phraner
Food & Drinks
3-Ingredient Beet Jam That's
So
Much Better Than Store Bought
Erin Phraner
May 24, 2014
Food & Drinks
The Delicious (& Lazy!) Way To Throw A Weekend Brunch
Erin Phraner
May 18, 2014
Food & Drinks
Your New Go-To Meal: Fancy & Fast Lamb Meatballs
Erin Phraner
Apr 27, 2014
Food & Drinks
The Easiest Ever Cheesy Asparagus Risotto
We’re no strangers to dinner à la microwave (zap-able burritos, boxed macaroni and cheese, the occasional healthy find). In fact, we love our
by
Erin Phraner
Food & Drinks
Meet The World's Easiest Fromage-For-Dinner Recipe
Dear lactose-intolerant readers, please ignore us for a moment while we talk cheese. In our minds, formaggio-for-dinner is the best possible kind of
by
Erin Phraner
Food & Drinks
Lunchtime Solved With This Delicious Green Sammy
For lazy girls in us, there are two types of sandwiches: the quickie meat-stack from the closest deli or bodega — not the most wholesome choice but
by
Erin Phraner
Food & Drinks
An Easy Pretzel-Chicken Dinner Recipe You Can Try — Tonight!
We’ve gone on about the woes of getting trapped in a chicken-dinner rut before, remember? Far too often, plain grilled or baked chicken ends up on our
by
Erin Phraner
Food & Drinks
Tonight's Must-Try: Easy, No-Fry Cauliflower Nuggets
Cauliflower, once snubbed for its tastelessness and — ahem — acoustic aftermath, is now the wholesome, workhorse ingredient behind the Internet’s
by
Erin Phraner
Food & Drinks
The Most Delish 5-Minute Homemade(-ish) Wonton Soup
We’ve all had those nights: You come home from work, order something on Seamless, and — whoops! — eat half of a box of cereal while you wait for
by
Erin Phraner
Food & Drinks
The Quickest Fried-Rice Recipe
Ever
We’re calling it: Highbrow riffs on takeout Chinese favorites will be the hot (must-order) food items of 2014. Just look at what’s going on in New
by
Erin Phraner
Food & Drinks
Easiest Ever Buffalo Wings For The Wing-Making Newbie
Bars make excessive Buffalo-wing consumption ridiculously easy for snack lovers on Super Bowl Sunday. And, thank heavens for that, because wings and the
by
Erin Phraner
Food & Drinks
The DIY Detox Beet Juice You Can Make At Home
You don’t need us to tell you that the juice craze is getting, well, cray. We’re no strangers to waiting in line for a Kale Kolada — and we
by
Erin Phraner
Food & Drinks
One-Pan Salmon Dinner — No Smell, No Cleanup
We tend to try our best in the dinner department this post-resolution time of year: "I’m going to cook dinner more often...eat healthier...down more
by
Erin Phraner
Food & Drinks
3 Delish Appetizers, No Cooking Required
Now that the turkey coma has worn off, we’re about ready to get our holiday-cocktail party on. Too soon? Well, whether you’re planning to play hostess
by
Erin Phraner
Living
3 Insanely Yummy Breakfast DIYs
We’re all for starting the day on the right foot, but it takes some serious planning to squeeze in a healthy breakfast before work. And, to be perfectly
by
Erin Phraner
Food & Drinks
3 Homemade Quiche Recipes You Can Make In A Snap
If you’re going to master one dish this season, let it be quiche. It’s an easy idea for breakfast, lunch, or dinner. You can make it ahead, serve it
by
Erin Phraner
Food & Drinks
The Lazy Girl's Recipe For Grown-up Chicken Soup
We love a good Cup 'O Noodles but for a tastier (healthier) meal that’s just as lazy and satisfying, we whip up a bowl of this single-serving chicken
by
Erin Phraner
Food & Drinks
A 3-Step Chicken Dish To Get You Out Of Your Poultry Rut, Once & ...
We're always looking for a quick and tasty improvement on the everyday chicken dinner — we all know how easy it is to get stuck in that poultry rut.
by
Erin Phraner
Food & Drinks
Savory & Delicious Baked Apples In Just 3 Ingredients
Use up those apples from your orchard adventure (or trip to the produce aisle) with this sweet-and-savory dinner idea: Sausage-Stuffed Maple Apples. All
by
Erin Phraner
Food & Drinks
Fall's Ultimate Comfort Food: Pumpkin-Parmesan Risotto
Dinner can skew super lush on a chilly fall night without any hassle or hard work on your part — promise! Our easiest-ever pumpkin risotto is a cinch
by
Erin Phraner
Food & Drinks
This Unbelievably Easy Pulled-Pork Recipe Is Blowing Our Minds
It's easier than ever to get your hands on pulled pork — Jack Daniel's is selling ready-to-eat pulled pork in grocery stores, Burger King is offering a
by
Erin Phraner
Food & Drinks
Homemade Pizza With Just 3 Ingredients...
Salud!
Is it already obvious that we’re all about super-laidback cooking at Refinery29? You may have noticed from our embarrassingly easy three-ingredient
by
Erin Phraner
Food & Drinks
Cook Once, Eat Thrice: Bacon-Laced Chowder
Last week we declared our love for recipes that yield superior leftovers and it seems like we’re all on the same page: Getting multiple meals out of one
by
Erin Phraner
Food & Drinks
The French Market Dinner With Only 3 Ingredients
Last week, we clued you in on our new easy-eating plan: three-ingredient dinners. In case you missed the premiere meal of (this cheesy Italian feast), let
by
Erin Phraner
Food & Drinks
Cook Once, Eat Thrice: A Grown-Up's Mac-'N'-Cheese Dinner
French Onion Macaroni And Cheese If you’re going to make the effort to cook dinner, we here at Refinery29 think you should be rewarded with multiple
by
Erin Phraner
Food & Drinks
An Italian Dinner In Just 3 Ingredients
In keeping with the back-to-school spirit, we’re looking to start fresh in the dinner department this fall (read: actually make/eat dinner at home like
by
Erin Phraner
Food & Drinks
Upgraded American Desserts: 3 Favorites To Try Now
Classic Americana desserts, like crisps and cobblers, are the perfect transitional sweets for summer into fall: They’re simple, comforting, and easily
by
Erin Phraner
Food & Drinks
Macaron DIYs That Will Seriously Impress
For awhile there, it really looked like macarons were going to be the new cupcake. That’s why we’re kind of bummed that doughnuts have usurped our
by
Erin Phraner
Food & Drinks
Bombes Away! 3 Easy-Peasy Summer Desserts
If you’re searching for a no-fuss, showstopping dessert idea, look no further than your freezer. An ice cream bombe, or bombe glacée if you’d like to
by
Erin Phraner
Food & Drinks
Baking Revolution Of The Future: The Stuffed Peach
Every now-and-then we have to remind ourselves that simplicity is important, even when it comes to dessert. That’s why we’re so into this easy summer
by
Erin Phraner
