Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

There was an expectation for me to attend higher education. My siblings both got degrees in India (where my parents are from), and I was expected to be the first to get a degree in Canada. I lived at home rent-free, thankfully, but everything else was up to me financially. My degree was about $37.000. I received scholarships and grants and took out $18,500 in student loans, which I paid off within three years of graduation by working three jobs. I’ve also taken acting and comedy classes adding up to about $3,700, which led to signing with my agent. I paid for classes out of pocket, and they were a great investment.