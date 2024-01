The Deepfakes Of Taylor Swift Prove Yet Again How Laws Fail Women

It's not the first time something like this has happened, too. Only a few weeks ago, Xochitl Gomez , the reigning Dancing With The Stars champ who plays America Chavez in the Marvel universe, spoke out after discovering sexually explicit deepfake images of her on Twitter, which she tried to have taken down to no avail. She is just 17 years old. "This has nothing to do with me. And yet it’s on here with my face," Gomez said on a podcast about the incident. “Why is it so hard to take down? That was my whole thought on it, was, ‘Why is this allowed?’"