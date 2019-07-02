This Pop-Up Is Full Of Canadian Fashion Finds

Looking for ways to show your patriotic pride post-Canada Day? Here’s an easy one: Wear Canadian. The Wear Canada Proud pop-up is encouraging shoppers to do just that with a limited-run retail experience featuring Canadian designers, brands, and exclusive pieces.
With a focus on independent designers and Canadian retailers, the pop-up includes like vegan leather handbag and accessory line Matt & Nat, Toronto womenswear brand Hilary MacMillan, outerwear line Moose Knuckles, jewellery designers Biko, Dean Davidson, NOGU, Leah Alexandra, and Jenny Bird. If you get a chance to check out the pop-up, you’ll get access to exclusive pieces designed by Jenny Bird.
Paulo Leone, the co-founder of Wear Canada Proud, wants the experience to make shoppers take ownership over home-grown fashion and propel the industry forward. “Yes, it starts with giving them the opportunity to discover and purchase Canadians designers and brands, but it goes way deeper than that. It’s about the confidence that comes from knowing who designed the clothes or accessories you put on, and taking pride in the fact that they are fellow Canadians,” Leone said in a statement.
The Wear Canada Proud pop-up will run exclusively at CF Toronto Eaton Centre during regular shopping centre hours until July 12 in Albert's Way.
