Truth Told: Why I Chose A Double Mastectomy At 26

When Sarafina found out that she tested positive for the BRCA gene, she knew exactly what she wanted to do. Despite many doctors telling her she was too young or didn't have to worry yet because she didn't actually have cancer, the 26-year-old decided to go through with a double mastectomy — decreasing her chances of getting breast cancer in her lifetime from a whopping 80% to less than 8%, the national average. Luckily, she had the support of her partner and father, who knew that she had done the research and was making a thoughtful, personal choice that was right for her.
Watch Refinery29’s Truth Told episode to learn more about Sarafina's story, and why she chose to make this life-altering decision.
Truth Told is an educational and investigative series designed to overcome the misinformation surrounding present day social issues. Our hosts delve into facts through interacting with the individuals on the street who are taking a stance on the matter and consulting with the experts in the field.
