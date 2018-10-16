6 New Cult Shoe Brands Fashion People Love

Finding cool new designers feels even better when the price is right. Most of these footwear labels pitch a pair of luxury leather shoes at around $300 — not exactly fast-fashion cheap, but far more accessible than the latest $6K feather boots by Saint Laurent. "We source the same materials as big luxury houses," explains Aeyde co-founder Luisa Krogmann. "But due to our direct-to-consumer approach and strong digital strategy, we're able to provide our products at a different price point."