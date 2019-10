Robyn Doolittle On Aziz Ansari, Justin Trudeau & Why We Need To De-Politicize #MeToo

In an earlier draft I touched on those allegations as part of a chapter that looks at how we need to make space for men to talk openly and to atone in the cases where that is appropriate. I think with the groping allegations against Trudeau, I don’t know what happened there exactly. I don’t think it was a call-the-cops situation, so it’s a great example of the ethical versus the legal. What would be amazing is if he could have come out and said, "I probably did that, I was too handsy with that woman. This is how I realize I was wrong, this is how I have evolved." Instead what I imagine happened — and I don’t know this — but it seems like there was a strategy to issue an underwhelming statement and then try to move on. Politically that probably makes sense because I don’t think we’re in a place where men can come out and say, "Yes, I was inappropriate with this woman." One of the experts I speak with in the book is Jeff Perera, who is an expert on healthy masculinity. He talks about how we need real-life examples of men coming out and admitting wrongdoing without being crucified.