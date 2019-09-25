Robyn Doolittle On Aziz Ansari, Justin Trudeau & Why We Need To De-Politicize #MeToo

In the book I talk about how, as a journalist, there are certain trigger words that signal to your crowd that you’re on the "right" side of an issue. My argument is that if we know what those words are, we should avoid using them. So if you’re at Thanksgiving and your Uncle Bob starts ranting about women trying to lock up all men — if you actually want him to evolve on his thinking, yelling at him about the patriarchy and rape culture is probably not going to do that. Maybe you want to ask him about why he thinks the way he does, explain why you see it differently.