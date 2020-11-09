As Long As Kamala Harris Fights For Black Voters, We Will Fight For Her, Too

Harris has a long road ahead, and the world will be watching. If she spends her time in office appeasing Republicans instead of listening to Black women and progressives, this moment of hope will fall short. But, hopefully, she will work with Black people, Indigenous people, and people of colour to address the issues we care about the most — like systemic racism, mass incarceration, accessible healthcare, and COVID-19 prevention. How she handles this historic appointment is up to her, but as long as she fights for us, we will fight for her, too.

