It's here that her new documentary, Inside The Real Saudi Arabia: Why I Had To Leave , cuts out. It had been 25 years since Khalifa had last been to Saudi Arabia, but a growing desire to know more about her country of birth – a country that has been recognized as one of the most dangerous places to be a woman – prompted her to pay it a visit and find out if she could ever build a life there. Khalifa says that the response to the documentary has been overwhelmingly positive so far. "The masses of DMs I got, so many people who are just like, 'Thank you for not making it seem like every woman is depressed'," she explains. "My whole thing for this documentary is that I intended to go out there and it be a positive experience. I never wanted it to be some sort of 'Uncovering Saudi Arabia'. I wanted to see what my life could be like, so I'm glad people have taken that away [from it]."