Her Dad Was a Serial Killer. Now She Wants To Solve His Crimes.

Josh Dean: “I had read this story about this obscure serial killer I'd never heard of who was being accused of all these outrageous murderers like JonBenet Ramsey and I was like, what is the deal of this guy? How can this possibly be true? Is any of it true? So, I started working on what I thought was going to be a magazine story. And in the process of that, I reached out to April and asked if she’d be willing to be interviewed. And she said, ‘No, actually I'm not talking to the media.’ She hadn't talked to the media really since she made that first call in 2009.

