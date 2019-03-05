The Fashion Snowsuit Is The Only Trend We Need Right Now

It started for Luxton when she found herself outside, playing with her kids in the winter, and freezing. She decided to do something about it. “I found a pair of really amazing vintage bomber pants, and I took them to a pattern-maker and asked her to make some changes in a black silk fabric,” she says. Then she started wearing them everywhere. “It completely changed my winters.” Still, there was more work to be done. Eventually Luxton took the bomber pants and added a top to them to make a winter-ready jumpsuit — in other words, a snowsuit. “I wanted to throw something on that was lightweight, thin, wipeable, incredibly warm but not hot or heavy,” she says.