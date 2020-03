It’s Worse Than You Think: Inside Elmhurst Hospital, New York’s Coronavirus Epicentre

And while health care professionals here are scrambling to save lives, they don’t have adequate time to collect important data, but Wong has noticed, anecdotally, that the fatalities follow a different pattern from the outbreak in Italy, where most of the patients who died were elderly and had a number of comorbidities. In Queens, Wong’s patients are in their 30s, 40s, and 50s, and don’t seem to have underlying conditions. She also said that men seemed less likely to recover than women – whether that was related to jobs in industries like construction and food service, she couldn’t say definitively, though it confirms a pattern that’s emerged across the globe. But, Wong is confident that the best thing healthy people can do to contribute to the efforts of those fighting on the front lines of this disease is simple enough: Stay home.