2019 Is The Year Clogs Are Finally Going To Happen

It didn’t happen when Christopher Kane tried back in 2016, and it didn’t happen when Balenciaga tried again in 2017. But three makes a trend, and thanks to a resurrection by Maria Grazia Chiuri at Dior, where the style reappeared on the house’s runway for the first time since 1954, this is officially the year of the clog.
If this news doesn’t get your heart racing, don’t worry. Clogs fall into the category of “ugly” footwear that are actually nice — or at least that’s the idea. Sometimes it takes a bit longer to see their appeal. You might actually have to stand back and give it a moment to sink in. And it might be worth doing so, because there’s no mistaking the fact that they’re about to be the next big trend in footwear.
The #cloglife might have gained momentum at Dior, but it’s showing no signs of slowing down. Houses like Gucci, Coach, and Miu Miu have all recently showed them for F/W 18 and S/S 19 as well. The shoes have been given a modern spin and have been paired with everything from slouchy suits to shearling jackets and knee grazing socks. Still, it’s not just a runway look. Elsewhere, cult clog brands are producing handmade classics, while others are offering original variations in unexpected materials.
Ready to join the clogerati? Click through for 11 pairs to find the one for you.