Update, December 9, 2018: A man has been arrested in the disappearance of 13-year-old Hania Noelia Aguilar, the FBI said. Michael Ray McLellan, 34, was charged with first-degree murder, among other charges, in connection with the disappearance and death of the North Carolina teenager. McLellan was in custody at the time of his arrest on unrelated charges.
This story was originally published on November 27, 2018.
FBI and local law enforcement in Robeson County, North Carolina located a body on Tuesday while "following leads related to the search for 13-year-old Hania Aguilar."
"The body has not been positively identified, but investigators with the FBI, Lumberton PD, the SBI, and the Robeson County Sheriff's Office were following leads related to the search for 13-year-old Hania Aguilar when the discovery was made," FBI spokesperson Shelley Lynch said in a statement.
The eighth grader was last seen on the morning of November 5th in her front yard at the Rosewood Mobile Home Park in Lumberton, NC. Neighbours reported seeing Aguilar being forced into a stolen green SUV by a man wearing all black with a yellow bandana. An Amber Alert was issued that day. The SUV was found abandoned on November 8.
FBI & Lumberton PD found a body in an area off Wire Grass Road in Robeson Co 4:45pm. The body has not been positively identified, but agents were following leads related to the search for 13-year-old Hania Aguilar. Please continue to pray for Hania, her family, & each other.— FBI Charlotte (@FBICharlotte) November 27, 2018
The FBI is offering a $30,000 USD reward for information leading to Aguilar's location or the arrest of the kidnapper.
