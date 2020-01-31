I don’t work as a book editor anymore. I’m an author and a literary agent with a client list of brilliant, diverse writers. But having held multiple roles within the industry, I can confidently say this: The book industry’s problem is not just this one book. The problem is that the industry is too comfortable with not being uncomfortable. We don’t ask ourselves questions, and we don’t question ourselves. We aren’t doing the work of going out into the communities around us and getting to know the people there: their lives, the books they truly want, and the stories they need to tell. We don’t ask ourselves, How can we help people tell their own stories?