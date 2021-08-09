Your Guide To The Mess Of Characters & Cameos In The New Suicide Squad

Gunn's film sets the crew on a mission to the fictional South American nation of Corto Maltese. Their aim? To stop the mysteriously named Project Starfish, which could be a world-ending threat. The new R-rated take on the team is not for the squeamish; it has a lot more to offer than heads blowing up and the superhero action you might be expecting. Hidden under all that ultra-violence is a heartfelt story and a stacked cast of Hollywood's biggest names. But you might need a little help spotting them all under the wild prosthetics, colourful costumes, and fake blood. That's where our helpful list comes in.