Prince Harry Reclaims His Narrative With “Wholly Truthful” Memoir About Royal Life

After decades of being at the mercy of other people's narratives, Prince Harry will finally be telling his own story. The Duke of Sussex will release a memoir about his life, which will hit shelves late next year.
In a press release from publisher Penguin Random House, the literary house said that the book, due in late 2022, is an "intimate and heartfelt" look at the young royal's life from childhood to the present day. It'll include "his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father." The proceeds of the book will also be donated to charity.
“I’m writing this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become," the prince added in the press release. "I’ve worn many hats over the years, both literally and figuratively, and my hope is that in telling my story—the highs and lows, the mistakes, the lessons learned—I can help show that no matter where we come from, we have more in common than we think. I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I’ve learned over the course of my life so far and excited for people to read a firsthand account of my life that’s accurate and wholly truthful.”
A source reportedly told Page Six that Prince Harry has been working on the book for the past year with Pulitzer Prize-winning ghostwriter J.R. Moehringer, who has previously written memoirs for tennis star Andre Agassi and Nike co-founder Phil Knight.
Many will undoubtedly be looking forward to reading the memoir, as it'll give Prince Harry the opportunity to give his perspective on royal life, as well as more insight into both the positive and negative significant moments of his life — namely his infamous partying youth, the death of his mother, Princess Diana, and his evolving relationship with his family. We don't yet know what he'll choose to cover and omit, but judging by the candidness with which he's approached interviews and other opportunities so far, it's likely he won't be holding too much back.
Refinery29 has reached out to Penguin Random House for further comment.