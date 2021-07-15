Every Retro Earworm On The Gunpowder Milkshake Soundtrack

If you can’t tell by the neon lights, retro outfits, and flip phones, Netflix's Gunpowder Milkshake is supposed to a film set out of time — meaning it could be happening now, five years ago, or ten years in the future. It’s an action movie with a mishmash of different styles and influences seeping it out, giving it the freedom to toss in whatever it wants and make it work. That just happens to include a throwback soundtrack full of songs from the 1950s and 1960s jumping right out of the jukebox and into the mayhem.
The story follows Sam (Karen Gillan), a highly trained assassin who finds herself on the run after a mission goes sideways. Making matters worse, she’s also got an 8-year old girl, Emily (Chloe Coleman), with her and is forced to team up with her estranged mother Scarlet (Lena Headey), and her mother’s former assassin friends. It’s a clear-cut recipe for action, and with an underlying score by Frank Ilfman you feel like you’re part of the action, too, as Sam takes out goon after goon.
During the quieter moments of the film and also during some of the more intense gunfights, classic tunes from the ‘50s kick in. Old-school songs are scattered throughout Gunpowder Milkshake, giving it a little bit of a nostalgic twist. Here's what you're hearing on the soundtrack, and when.