Chanel’s Couture Show Featured Margaret Qualley In A Wedding Dress & A Bouquet Toss

Seeing a wedding during a couture show finale is pretty standard at this point — couture shows have included bridal finale looks since the early 1900s; it became a standard practice by the ‘40s . Chanel, in particular, has followed the tradition, closing out its biannual spectacles with a model bride — Claudia Schiffer, Alek Wek, Cara Delevingne, and more — since the ‘80s. Artistic director Virginie Viard went a step further, sending out another wedding-appropriate frock — a white tiered gown with pearl flowers embroidered on the bodice — as well as chic alternatives to bridesmaid dresses — a gown embroidered with delicate lace flowers and a black, bow-embellished frock with tulle details — for the new season.