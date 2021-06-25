Everything Coming To Netflix Canada In July 2021

Better double confirm those hot vaxx summer plans; Netflix is trying to ensure that none of us make it off our couches this month, with a slew of new releases coming out in July.
In addition to the new movie titles, like Gunpowder Milkshake (starring Karen Gillan, Michelle Yeoh, and Angela Bassett, and Lena Heady), The Last Letter to Your Lover (starring Shailene Woodley, Callum Turner, Felicity Turner, and Joe Alwyn) and the Fear Street trilogy (starring Chiara Aurelia, Olivia Welch, Maya Hawke, and Kiana Madeira), Netflix is also becoming home to a few certified classics. Whether you're in the mood to escape the heat on the damp moors with Jane Eyre and Mr. Rochester through Jane Eyre, or readying for an awkward family encounter with Meet The Parents, there's much to look forward to.
So, head out to a patio with friends and slather on your sunscreen, or don't — and watch Outer Banks season 2 with some self-tanner in hand instead.