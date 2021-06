What Is Going On In This Photo Of Justin & Hailey Bieber With The President Of France?

Well, no one actually knows why this photo was taken, or what this meeting was about. All we know is that Justin posted the awkwardly posed photo op with the First Family of France on his Instagram on Monday. He didn't caption the image, though, leaving everyone with more questions than answers. So the mystery remains over how this visit came together in the first place, though it’s possible the Biebers just decided to sprinkle in some politics to their tour of Paris. In terms of communication, the popstar may have been able to hold his own with Macron. He is French Canadian, after all.