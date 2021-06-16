India Sweets & Spices Is A Coming-Of-Age Movie Full Of Saris & Secrets

Geeta Malik: “We see a lot of coming-of-age of younger people, but not so much that older generation. Especially for South Asian narratives, the parents are very overbearing, very traditional, very conservative. My parents are actually very liberal, and the community that I was in — certainly there are traditions and there were people who are conservative, but they were also drinking scotch on a Saturday night. They were out there partying. They were living their lives. They were making money and they were chasing the American dream. They weren't just sort of stuck in this old world mentality. I think that was important to show. But then also, the mom got caught up in this whole whirlwind of leaving her country behind and trying to make a new life, trying to fit in, and then really losing herself in the process.”