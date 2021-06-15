Agnes Isn’t Your Typical Exorcism Nun Movie

People facing anger and loss often seek out something bigger than themselves for answers. For some, that means religion, which Quinn believes attracts people looking for something to follow, like Mary and her fellow nuns, played by Rachel True, Hayley McFarland, Mary Buss, and Zandy Hartig. “From my experience, people that are either very deeply into religion or deeply into clubs, whatever it is, they really like to be a part of a smaller group because they want to be held in check,” Quinn says. “They want someone to say, ‘Oh, come back over here.’ It's like this weird desire. We have to constantly be parented.”