Berriez & Abacaxi Teamed Up For A Plus-Size Tie-Dye Collection That’s Perfect For Summer

Just in time for the summer, Brooklyn-based plus-size vintage shop Berriez and NYC-based designer Sheena Sood of Abacaxi released a plus-size capsule collection that’s perfect for all your Saturday plans. For the collaboration, Sood, who’s known for her unique tie-dyeing techniques, selected Abacaxi’s three best-selling items — the Divya Blouse, the Cosmic Gingham Flared Slip Dress, and the Lilac Smocked Shorts — which were then extended to sizes up to 5X, with the help of Berriez founder Emma Zack.
According to Zack, this collaboration is part of a larger project she’s working on, that involves partnering with different independent designers to help them extend their sizes. As a longtime fan of Sood’s designs — which she says are “beautiful, colourful, and look fabulous on [her] curves” — Abacaxi was at the top of her list of brands to work with. “Emma approached me about doing an exclusive run of extended sizing — from XL to 5X — with some of my designs for Berriez, and I loved the idea because I was in the process of figuring out how to extend our size range beyond XL, or 14 to 16, at the same time,” Sood tells Refinery29. “It seemed too perfect for our two brands to meet!”
Zack was equally enthusiastic about working with Sood: “I am so excited to have more stylish, artful options for plus sizes, because we want to wear cool shit, like Abacaxi, too!”
To celebrate the launch, Sood and Zack tapped Brooklyn-based model Maya Finoh, who starred in Chromat’s fall ‘20 lookbook, to model the three-piece collection alongside Sood. “We had a bubbly and cute day in the sun with photographer Valentina Pozo; Emma, who was styling, and Will Metivier, who did amazing bright, colourful makeup looks to accompany this capsule,” Sood says.
Shop all three pieces, which range from $180 to $245 USD, from the capsule collection, ahead, as well as on Berriez.com.
