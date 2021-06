In The Heights Is Full Of Broadway & Pop Culture Easter Eggs

After more than 15 years, the sueñito or "little dream" that is In The Heights is finally hitting the big screen — or the the small one, if you prefer to stay home and watch. The big-hearted summer blockbuster directed by Jon M. Chu and written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and Quiara Alegría Hudes, who wrote the original musical, is a feast for the eyes. But if you don't look (and listen) real close you might miss some things. In The Heights is full of Easter eggs that include a Drag Race cameo, sweet nods to Miranda's family, and a Rent connection that will surely light your candle. Oh, and more than a few Hamilton shout-outs that will delight all the Hamilfans out there. Word to the wise: Listen closely to Stanford University's hold music. In general, just listen up because the film's background music holds its own secrets.