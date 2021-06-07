Coach’s Show Featured Printed Puffers – Plus J.Lo and Megan Thee Stallion Cameos

The puffer jacket just got the retro treatment thanks to Coach. On Thursday, the American fashion house showed its winter collection, in Shanghai, featuring some covetable outerwear. While puffers were already one of fall's biggest trends, with designers like Moschino and Prada adding fun elements to the utilitarian winter staple, Coach offered a fresh take on the trend: chevron-printed, colourblocked jackets and coats in bold and pastel hues, merged with the house’s signature shearling.
“Winter evolves Fall’s story of creature comforts, softness, and loveworn charm to create a new chapter in our story of subverted heritage,” Stuart Vevers, the brand’s creative director, said in the show’s notes.
Adding to the show’s ‘90s theme, the runway showed an array of high-heeled sandals and chunky loafers styled with socks, retro skiwear, and vintage-inspired graphics. For the release, Coach again partnered with Disney, resulting in jewelry and sweaters showing characters like Snow White and Mickey Mouse. “Building on our legacy of playful nostalgia, it’s a love letter to our past, entwined with a promise to our future,” Vevers added in the show’s notes.
The runway event also broadcast “Coach TV: Live From Shanghai,” a street style video segment á la MTV’s House of Style, hosted by TikTok star Rickey Thompson and model Xiao Wen Ju, and interspersed with channel jumps to cameos from Coach ambassadors Michael B. Jordan, Jennifer Lopez (who delightfully lip-synched to The Go-Go’s “We Got the Beat” in the video). Rapper Megan Thee Stallion also made an appearance after the credits.
This hybrid-model show marks Coach’s return to the runway — and “each other,” as Vevers said — after more than a year of canceled IRL fashion shows as a result of the pandemic. While Coach may have been off the runway, its success has grown exponentially on TikTok, where the house’s bags, including the popular Coach Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag, are now among the coveted items by Gen Z style fans.
While we’re still starting the summer of skin, tarzan bikinis, and cut-outs, Coach warns us that winter is coming. See the entire collection and the “Coach TV: Live From Shanghai” episode in the video, below.