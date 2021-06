Cruella Also Rewrites Anita Darling’s Backstory — & That Changes Everything

Once upon a time, Cruella De Ville was a villainous fashion designer who sought to skin puppies to make a single allegedly fabulous coat. But before her evil plan took hold, an old schoolmate named Anita was getting fed up with Cruella’s… eccentricities. In the original animated film, 101 Dalmatians, Anita serves only two purposes: To introduce Cruella, and to shake her head at her husband Roger, when he not-so-facetiously pens the beloved Cruella theme song with such lyrical hits as “This vampire bat / This inhuman beast / She ought to be locked up / And never released.” When Disney launched a remake in 1996, with Glen Close as Cruella, Anita did have a job as a designer for Cruella’s company — however, she vows in the first few minutes of the film that she would leave her job if she got married. Cue her meet-cute with Roger. In 2021’s Cruella, however, this whisper of a woman gets a rewrite: Kirby Howell-Baptiste’s Anita Darling is born.