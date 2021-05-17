The Woman In The Window Filled Its Cast With Oscar Nominees & MCU Dudes

Mild spoilers are ahead. Two years after its intended theatrical release, The Woman In The Window is finally hitting Netflix. The thriller, based on the novel by A.J. Finn, was reportedly originally considering an Oscar season release in October of 2019, so it's only natural that the cast of The Woman In The Window is full of Oscar-nominated actors, give or take a few future nominees.
The Woman In The Window is, essentially, a cautionary tale of what happens when you spy on your neighbours. A lonely woman (Amy Adams) spends her days looking out her window at the posh family across the street, becomes obsessed, and witnesses a murder in the middle of the night. But then, she begins questioning her reality and what she saw, causing her to wonder, did she really saw a woman being killed, or is she losing her mind?
Six time Oscar nominee Adams stars as Anna Fox, the titular woman who lives in a lavish New York City brownstone alone, and never leaves her house. Her agoraphobia keeps her locked inside, yet, she manages to befriend a seemingly idyllic family living across the street. Unfortunately, things take a turn when the matriarch (Julianne Moore), is murdered... and then returns the next day played by Jennifer Jason Leigh.
And that's only the beginning...