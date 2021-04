Since 2015, police officers across the country have shot and killed at least 135 unarmed Black men and women , per an early 2021 NPR investigation. That a Black man was shot and killed by police just 10 miles away from the murder trial of a former police officer who allegedly suffocated an unarmed Black man to death is not a coincidence: it's a referendum on a country that spends more money on militarized and well-documented racist police forces than grassroots organizations and community outreach initiatives. The FBI warned of white supremacist groups infiltrating police departments 15 years ago . Studies have shown that community-based interventions, and not an expansive police presence, cause a decline in violent crime . And yet police budgets range from over $100 million a year in places like Virginia Beach, Virginia to $5 billion a year in places like New York City.