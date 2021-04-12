But whether it's Minneapolis, Louisville, Los Angeles, Staten Island, Ferguson, Vallejo, Waller County, Cleveland, Brooklyn Center, or the small town of Windsor, it's clear that any town, regardless of size or location, that is home to a well-funded police force could end up in the centre of another unlawful detention or killing of an unarmed Black person. This is not a specific town's problem. This is not a "Black people" problem. This is a police problem, and it's one that every police department must reckon with, address, and fix.