Everything You Need To Know About The Vomit-Inducing Revenge Scene In Violation

DM: “The sequence in which she straps him to the chair, they have a fight, and then she strangles him, that was a 10-minute sequence in the film that we shot over the course of five days. We used all natural light, so we had very specific windows of time that we could use to make all the lighting match, and we would spend mornings and afternoons rehearsing with the stunt choreographer and stunt double. But that one shot where she’s draining the body, we had that one take, and it was a lot of set up and prep, doing dry runs and making sure that the effect was working. We were really lucky to be partnered with this really terrific special effects company who did this full body cast of Jesse Lavercombe — hand painted, with every single hair, and even dirt on the feet."