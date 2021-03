Mermaidcore Is Trending. But… What… Is… It?

Not quite as theatrical as mid-2010’s seapunk , and certainly less preppy than New England nautical-wear, mermaidcore seems to be the slightly more sophisticated version of Sara Paxton in Aquamarine. It’s long, pastel hair and highlighted skin, like the kind sported by TikToker Porsha Hall . It is Versace’s spring ‘21 campaign, for which Kendall Jenner, Precious Lee, and Hailey Bieber modelled the Medusa-inspired collection alongside a smack of jellyfish. It’s the conch phone case in Barb & Star go to Vista Del Mar, seashell beds on Animal Crossing, and Australia’s H2O: Just Add Water, a show that dressed its teenage mermaids in layered tank tops and chino shorts with seashell pendant necklaces and wet-look hair.