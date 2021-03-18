Zack Snyder’s Justice League Isn’t A Sexist Nightmare Like The Original. How Curious.

This is not to say that Zack Snyder’s Justice League is the perfect blueprint for future representations of women in superhero narratives. For one, Amy Adams’ Lois Lane is still a vessel for Superman’s humanity, and the mere sight of her still brings the newly-resurrected supe down from his rabid fit of rage just in time for him to save the day. But at least in Snyder’s version, Lois isn’t a woman who’s given up on life, spending her workdays gabbing with her dead lover’s mom and relinquishing plumb assignments to her less deserving colleagues. She’s not a tool, expertly wielded by Batman, who in the Whedon cut keeps Lois in a car with Alfred as a secret weapon to calm Superman down. Instead, she’s a woman in the throes of grief — a role far more worthy of Adams’ talents. She’s on a leave of absence from her job so she can fully process what it means to lose the love of her life while still guarding his greatest secret, his identity. She visits his memorial every day, with a cup of coffee for the police officer standing guard, and in Snyder’s version it’s this routine that brings her face to face with her resurrected lover — not callous manipulation at the hands of Superman’s greatest frenemy.