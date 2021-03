For No Reason At All, Here’s A Reminder That The Vatican Covered Up A Global Pedophilia Problem

On Monday morning, the Vatican's orthodoxy office kicked off the week by issuing a formal response to the question of whether or not the Catholic Church could and should bless gay unions . The response, which was approved by Pope Francis , said that while gay people should be treated with respect, God "does not and cannot bless sin: He blesses sinful man, so that he may recognize that he is part of his plan to love and allow himself to be changed by him." The notice went on to say that gay sex is "intrinsically disordered" and that the "presence in such relationships of positive elements, which are in themselves to be valued and appreciated, cannot justify these relationships and render them legitimate objects of an ecclesial blessing."