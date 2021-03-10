Following Sexual Assault Allegations, Alexander Wang Says He’ll Do Better

Two months after Alexander Wang first responded to allegations of sexual assault — that, at the time, the New York-based fashion designer called “baseless” and “false” — the designer released another statement. In an Instagram post on Monday, Wang addressed the people who have accused him of a string of sexual assaults: “A number of individuals have come forward recently to raise claims against me regarding my past personal behaviour. I support their right to come forward, and I’ve listened carefully to what they had to say. It was not easy for them to share their stories, and I regret acting in a way that caused them pain.”
Later in the post, Wang added, “While we disagree on some of the details of these personal interactions, I will set a better example and use my visibility and influence to encourage others to recognize harmful behaviours.”
“Life is about learning and growth,” he wrote. “Now that I know better, I will do better.”
We have met with Alexander Wang and his team. My clients had the opportunity to speak their truth to him and expressed their pain and hurt.— Lisa Bloom (@LisaBloom) March 9, 2021
We acknowledge Mr. Wang’s apology and we are moving forward.
We have no further comment on this matter.
Following his post, Lisa Bloom, who was hired to represent 10 of the accusers, shared a response on Twitter that revealed she and her clients met with Wang and his team: “My clients had the opportunity to speak their truth to him and expressed their pain and hurt.” “We acknowledge Mr. Wang’s apology and we are moving forward,” the attorney, who previously advised Harvey Weinstein, wrote, adding that her clients had no further comment on the matter.
The allegations against Wang started in December, when model Owen Mooney posted a series of videos on TikTok detailing an encounter with Wang in a New York City club in 2017: “I was by myself at one point and this guy next to me obviously took advantage of the fact that no one could fucking move and he just started like touching me up, like, fully up my leg and in my crotch.” Following this, a number of other people anonymously shared their own stories about Wang on Shit Model Management, which Diet Prada later re-shared. Some of Wang’s accusers, including David Casavant and Prue McCallum — both of whom are being represented by Bloom — went on to share their stories with The New York Times and New York Magazine, respectively.
Refinery29 reached out to the designer’s team for further comment.