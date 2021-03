Last Night, People Learned For The First Time That The British Monarchy Is Bad

However, this behaviour of protecting their own and throwing down outsiders predates even Andrew and Markle. When she was alive, Princess Diana spoke out about the ways the family attacked her for being a "strong woman" and after the breakdown of her marriage to Prince Charles as a result of numerous extra-marital affairs. "Actually, when I say many people I mean the establishment that I married into, because they have decided that I'm a non-starter," she said in an interview with BBC. "Because I do things differently, because I don’t go by a rule book, because I lead from the heart, not the head." Diana went on to say: "I don’t think I have many supporters in that environment" and that the royals "see me as a threat of some kind."