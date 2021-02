The Moment That Gave Us Raf Simons, Fashion Designer

This show presents another origin story to Simons' career than the widely known anecdote about his first Paris Fashion Week show: While interning with noted designer and member of the Antwerp Six, Walter Van Beirendonck, Simons accompanied his boss to see the now-iconic spring ‘90 Margiela show where media and editors were joined by children from the local community in the first-come first-serve front row, and models walked through an old, dirt playground. “This show changed everything for me,” Simons told Business of Fashion