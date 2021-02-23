The Sordid Tale Of The Woman Who Scammed Marie-Antoinette

With a new benefactor at her beck and call, the world was Jeanne’s oyster. She rented rooms in both Paris and Versailles, and Jeanne began pretending to be much richer than she actually was. She blew her pension on extravagant outfits. She bought expensive silverware to impress her guests—and then pawned it the very next day. She was trying to creep closer and closer to the center of all wealth: the king and queen of France, who could fulfill all her dreams with just a snap of their fingers. Queen Marie Antoinette was famous for her charity, and Jeanne was sure that if she could just explain the whole Valois situation to her, the queen would restore her and her family to their old glory. The problem was that everyone else at Versailles was on a similar mission. So in order to attract Marie Antoinette’s attention, Jeanne had to get creative. She started lurking around Versailles, hoping to “accidentally” run across the queen in one of its many hallways. Then she began dramatically fainting in front of various noble- women. Nothing worked.