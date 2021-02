Whitney Houston Will Always & Forever Be Brandy’s Real-Life Fairy Godmother

"Whitney’s whole thing with me was to just be myself," Brandy told Vulture of her co-star and producer. "She loved that I could be myself, and she didn’t want that part of me to change. Her being a legend and having been through so much in life and experiences in this industry, she wanted me to stay on the path of being who I am and true to myself. That was what she preached all the time to me up until she passed away. So I keep that and I try to live by that every day. That’s what I teach my daughter as well."