Bye, Don — You Changed The Presidency & Brought Out The Worst In America

It is difficult to perform an autopsy on Trump’s presidency without first mentioning the ways in which he failed at conducting even the most basic duties of a U.S. president: to “preserve, protect, and defend” the U.S. Constitution and to protect the American people from harm. During his single term in office, he fell short of these tasks in myriad ways, including by using his position for personal profit, encouraging foreign powers to dig up dirt on his opponents, and letting a fatal virus run rampant across the United States and his own White House. He behaved, and is still behaving, in ways that are so extremely cruel that many of us have had to develop coping mechanisms to numb ourselves to the very reality that this is the leader of our nation. His corruption surpasses that of Richard Nixon, and his enabling of white supremacists can only be compared to that of Andrew Johnson. No wonder he was impeached more times than both of them, combined.