Zimmermann Apologized & Pulled Dress After Accusations Of Cultural Appropriation

Called the Riders Panelled Tunic Dress, the style is an off-white mini with ruffled, short sleeves. It features embroidered bird and floral designs and pink-and-blue ribbon detailing. “This is stolen from ceremonial regalia of people of the Huautla de Jiménez Oaxaca region,” wrote Sue Boyde in response to Zimmermann’s tweet showcasing the dress. Another user, @salsaDchicatana , tweeted: “You are using an original design from the community of Huautla de Jiménez, Oaxaca. So basically, you are stealing their design and using an unauthorized reproduction of such design under your brand, which is clearly an unfair trade practice.” La Opinión de Poza Rica , a newspaper from Veracruz, Mexico, wrote, “The Zimmermann brand plagiarizes a model of the ancestral Mazatec huipil and sells it for $850.” At the time of publishing, more than 60 people had responded to Zimmermann’s post, many of whom echoed the same sentiments.