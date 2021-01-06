Trump Supporters Have Violently Stormed The Capitol. Here’s What We Know So Far

They just put up a cross in front of the capitol building pic.twitter.com/0LrGQ5zj9e— Anna Timmer (@VeritasSola) January 6, 2021
Whoa: Trump supporters going at it with the police on the steps of the Capitol as Congress counts the Electoral College ballots inside pic.twitter.com/LiQhaa5KkQ— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) January 6, 2021
Trump protesters have broken through barriers at the US Capitol pic.twitter.com/9IgXQkGorE— Donie O'Sullivan (@donie) January 6, 2021
Supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump breached security cordons and entered the Capitol during the certification session for President-elect Joe Biden.— AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 6, 2021
The US House and Senate were forced into emergency recess and the Capitol building locked down
📷 @saulloeb pic.twitter.com/5bmiS872PX
Protesters have torn down a barrier. Fireworks going off outside the Capitol. People in a tower telling the crowd to press forward. "Move forward and we can beat them." Throwing things are police. Crowd pushing up chanting USA. This is unreal pic.twitter.com/FDEQu9HyPX— Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) January 6, 2021