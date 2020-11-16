Did Ivanka Trump Make Her Kids Transfer Schools Because She Didn’t Follow COVID Rules?

Their kids — Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore — had attended the Milton Gottesman Jewish Day School, but started at Melvin J. Berman Hebrew Academy in suburban Maryland on October 19. A source told JTA that the couple transferred the kids to Berman because it offered more in-person classes during the pandemic. But parents of children who attend Milton, as the school refers to itself, which is reportedly switching to part-time in-person classes next week, said the real reason was that parents became concerned about the couple not complying with the school’s COVID protocols. This sounds about right for the Trump family, who famously hate masks and think that rules don’t apply to them.