Most Of The Donations To Trump’s “Election Defense Fund” Are Going Somewhere Unexpected

There is, however, a not-so-clear caveat involved when making a donation to Trump’s so-called defense fund: onlyof the donations are actually going toward any "election defense." In fine print further down on the donation page , it states that “50% of each contribution [will] be designated toward [Donald Trump’s] 2020 general election account or general election debt retirement until such debt is retired.” The other 50% will be “designated toward [Donald Trump’s] Recount Account.” For those who felt bamboozled, hoodwinked, or led astray by the capitalizations and overuse of punctuation, here's what that means: half of the donations that people make to the defense fund actually go to the defense fund, while the other half purportedly go toward paying off Trump's reelection campaign costs.