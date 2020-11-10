Most Of The Donations To Trump’s “Election Defense Fund” Are Going Somewhere Unexpected

On Wednesday, the Trump campaign began sending out dozens of emails and text messages to supporters asking (begging?) for money to put towards the president’s “Official Election Defense Fund.” The page, which lives on the Trump reelection website, is complete with an overuse of exclamation points and an urgent demand for donations: "President Trump needs YOU to step up to make sure we have the resources to protect the integrity of the Election!” and “Please contribute ANY AMOUNT IMMEDIATELY to the Official Election Defense Fund and to claim your 1000%-MATCH!”