I Have A Lot Of Questions About Tiffany Trump’s Chaotic “Trump Pride” Rally

But advocates immediately called out the baseless claims made throughout the event. In a statement from Michele Rayner, civil rights attorney and the first Black queer woman elected to the Florida House of Representatives, published in the South Florida Gay News , she said, “Donald Trump is delusional if he thinks he can spend three years attacking our rights and then turn around and ask for our vote. Waving a rainbow flag for an afternoon means nothing after his administration appointed dozens of anti-LGBTQ judges to federal courts , codified discrimination against transgender Americans, and are fighting to overturn the Affordable Care Act, and its protections for our community.”