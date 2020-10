Reebok Taps Kerby Jean-Raymond Of Pyer Moss As Global Creative Director

Despite the pandemic, 2020 has been a busy year for Jean-Raymond. In March, the designer was among the first to halt production of his collection in order to use his studio and offices as donation centers for PPE . He then donated $50,000 to support minority- and women-owned small businesses who were struggling to make payroll and/or cover their costs due to the pandemic. Later this year, his designs were worn by the one and only Angela Davis on the cover of Vanity Fair’s September issue. He also launched a groundbreaking platform in partnership with Kering titled Your Friends in New York, which was designed to help creatives interact with each other and brands; won Harlem’s Fashion Row Designer of the Year award; and, the next day, was awarded a CFDA Award for American Menswear Designer of the Year . The fact is: no one in fashion has ever deserved a position of this acclaim more than Kerby Jean-Raymond.