New Details Have Emerged About The ICE Whistleblower Who Witnessed Mass Hysterectomies

Just days after a nurse at an ICE detention centre came forward with allegations of mass hysterectomies performed on immigrants detained at the Irwin County Detention Center (ICDC) in Georgia, new details have emerged about the whistleblower. Several people who were detained at Irwin while Dawn Wooten, the whistleblower, was employed there as a licensed practical nurse have come forward with allegations that she was complicit in the abuses they experienced at the detention centre.