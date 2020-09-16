This Is Paris Shows Paris Hilton Unlike You’ve Ever Seen Her — & That’s Why It’s So Brave

“When you're asking people to talk about trauma, the last thing you want to do is to exploit them again. You need to feel like you're doing something positive. Part of taking Paris back through her trauma was almost like a therapy for her. She told me at the beginning of us talking together that she couldn't go to a therapist because she’d felt abused by them in these schools. Therapy was part of her PTSD. I started to realize that she'd likely never reflected on these things, and that might be why she was plagued by these terrifying nightmares and couldn't sleep. Knowing how to use the media and feeling more comfortable with telling her story this way, she chose this as a path instead of therapy.”