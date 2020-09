13 TIFF 2020 Movies By & About Women Everyone Will Be Talking About

In all seriousness though, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to upend our lives , being able to enjoy not one, but a whole slate of diverse, innovative, and compelling films safely is a privilege in and of itself. TIFF delivered all that and more this year, with women of color taking the lead on some of the festival’s most acclaimed and buzzy films. In a time when the movie industry is in crisis, and questions about the future of cinema abound, filmmakers and programmers have found new and interesting ways to ensure that their work is seen.