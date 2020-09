If This Year’s West Coast Wildfires Seem Worse Than Usual, It’s Because They Are — Way Worse

Now, the focus has shifted to trying to save cities and towns most impacted. For those living in an area at risk of wildfires, experts and organizations are recommending people prepare an evacuation plan, taking extra precautions to gather supplies due to COVID-19, and to stay up-to-date on fires happening in your area. Ready For Wildfire , a California-based organization, has a text alert system to keep people updated on fires in their area. Their website is also full of non-location specific resources for how to prepare for a fire and what to do after.