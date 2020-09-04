“I had no choice. I mean, I, I had a choice. I could have sat there and watched them kill a friend of mine of colour. But I wasn't going to do that,” Reinoehl said. He also detailed how Danielson threatened him and a friend with a knife, adding, “Had I stepped forward, he would have maced or stabbed me.” After the incident, Reinoehl told VICE News that he went into hiding and relocated his children after shots were fired outside his home, and said after speaking with attorneys he felt he had “a viable case for self defense and protection because there’s a definite threat to my life.”